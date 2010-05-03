speedo gear nightmare....what gear should I have?

If the trans is original to the car it will have a greenish/yellow 8 tooth drive gear & it sounds like this is what you have if you are still 10mph off with a white 23 tooth driven gear.



83-89 T5 has a yellow 7 tooth internal drive gear

90-95 T5 has a greenish/yellow 8 tooth internal drive gear

FRPP M-7003-Z T5 has a yellow 7 tooth internal drive gear



The black 6 tooth internal drive gear was originally used in the 4 speed tranny, but works great to exactly correct for 4.10s when used with a pink 19 tooth driven gear.



Without changing the internal drive gear on a 90-93 T5, the 23 tooth driven gear is the closest you'll get for 3.73s, but you'll be 10mph off.



While the 23 tooth gear does have a higher failure rate when used with an 8-tooth drive gear, most of the time a worn speedo cable is to blame.



killer5.0 - If you want your speedo correct, the only way is to swap out your internal drive gear to a yellow 7 tooth unit & use a red 21 tooth driven gear.