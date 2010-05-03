speedo gear nightmare....what gear should I have?

bought one already...21tooth from cjponyparts (should be red)...and i think they sent me the wrong one..its white 23tooth..speedo is still off by about 10mph...plus the bolt broke off in the housing so now i have to have the crossmember dropped to lower the rear so i can get a drill in there to drill it out and re-tap it...PB blastered it and let it soak to...still wouldn't budge here is what the car has for mods and i will be changing tires in a few weeks i will post the new sizes will it work for both tire sizes?
BBK headers, h-pipe to borla dumps (b4 rear axle)
BBK 70mm Throttle Body
BBK 70mm MAF
BBK CAI (fendermount)
3:73 gears
F303 cam
GT40 Upper and lower intake manifold
BBK FP regulator (at 38lbs at idle)
19lb injectors
200a alternator
245/45/17 currently
275/40/17 and 255/40/17 new tires
thanks
BBK headers, h-pipe to borla dumps (b4 rear axle)
BBK 70mm Throttle Body
BBK 70mm MAF
BBK CAI (fendermount)
3:73 gears
F303 cam
GT40 Upper and lower intake manifold
BBK FP regulator (at 38lbs at idle)
19lb injectors
200a alternator
245/45/17 currently
275/40/17 and 255/40/17 new tires
thanks