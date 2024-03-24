I've got a sticky throttle cable and I know that it's not an abnormal replacement part that I should be able to find on LMR but I was wondering, with everything else on my new to me car terribly sticky and needing cleaned and degummed, has anyone ever has success lubeing up the throttle cable?



It seems to want to stick at about 1500 rpm when coming to a stop light after a long cruise and I have to use my foot to pull back on the pedal to free it. It also makes it difficult to not overrev when taking off from first as it wants to stick closed. Does not seem to stick at wot.



Anyway, anyone have luck just shooting lube down the sheath?