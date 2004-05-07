stock show car questions continued

ok another question regarding a stock show car 69 mach1 351w. 3spd manual





currently everything is stock ( engine rebuilt .030 over), not sure the cam specs (rebuilt in 89 before I got the car in 92).



1) what are the guesses for rwhp for a stock 351w 4v (holly 4brl vacuume secondaries) with stock exhaust manifolds and h pipe and turbo muflers (no third muffler) ?



2) how do judges look upon mustangs with after market ceramic headers, x pipe ,stainless steel muflers, after market heads, after market manifolds?



I initially wanted to rebuild the engine to get me 300 rwhp, yet look stock, and be drivable. no lopey cam.



theoretically a 351w 4v was rated with 290 at engine, and figuring in 30% parasitic loss that would be 203 hp at the wheels, but something tells me it probably is more like 150 -175 hp.



Note: the car will never be concours shown....typically show it as Ocassional Driver....I definitely drive it, and like to tinker, but I also don't want it to be a resto-mod.





thoughts?



Chris