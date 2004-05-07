stock show car questions continued

ok another question regarding a stock show car 69 mach1 351w. 3spd manual


currently everything is stock ( engine rebuilt .030 over), not sure the cam specs (rebuilt in 89 before I got the car in 92).

1) what are the guesses for rwhp for a stock 351w 4v (holly 4brl vacuume secondaries) with stock exhaust manifolds and h pipe and turbo muflers (no third muffler) ?

2) how do judges look upon mustangs with after market ceramic headers, x pipe ,stainless steel muflers, after market heads, after market manifolds?

I initially wanted to rebuild the engine to get me 300 rwhp, yet look stock, and be drivable. no lopey cam.

theoretically a 351w 4v was rated with 290 at engine, and figuring in 30% parasitic loss that would be 203 hp at the wheels, but something tells me it probably is more like 150 -175 hp.

Note: the car will never be concours shown....typically show it as Ocassional Driver....I definitely drive it, and like to tinker, but I also don't want it to be a resto-mod.


thoughts?

Chris
 

#2
i seem to remember a dyno test of a 69 mach 1 with 351-4v/auto and a 3.25 geared rear having something like 185-195 with a decent tune-up, however i can't remember what magazine that was in. i think 30% parasitic loss is pretty high as well especially for a manual trans car. i thought it was more like 18-20% for standard trans and 20-23% for automatics
 
#4
I once owned a new 1969 290 Hp Mach-I, auto (no ps or pb). A few weeks after delivery and totally stock, it ran 14.8 and 96 mph at a local drag strip. Perhaps the stock HP could be calculated from that info.
 
#6
I was more interested in the MCA rules

I don't have the money to even compete in a highly modified mustang...


I should post some picks I guess.


The company Power Heads modify stock heads to be better than stock, and will look stock once installed...unfortunately the stock exhaust manifolds will be a hinderence.

I initially looked into extrude honeing the heads, and exhaust...that came out to over $400, but the final size of the ports would be exactly the same and be real smooth. For a few extra bucks they would perform flow test before and after.

I still may do that.

I read that a proper exhaust job, with xpipe would be extremely beneficial...as it is my exhaust is not stock, and haven't been marked down for it...as stated I show it in the Occasional Driver...not Concours Driven....not even sure if Occasional Driver is a true class for MCA judging.

Any information on that respect would be appreciated.


If I win the lottery, I'm buying a 2005 gt, repainting it Black Jade and applying Mach1 graphics and scoop.....:) and buying an Aston Martin Vantage ('86)....ahhh the wish list.
 
#7
WOW, it's about 20 years !!!!!!. To date I haven't done any of things I mentioned except put in a T5 and absolutely love it.
The autolite 4300 needs some help...I have a bad bog when I punch the throttle....which I assume it a lean bog.

This year I WILL be getting a new center section with an Eaton TrueTrac carrier ...just deciding on the gear ratio.

wow 20 years....time flies.

BTW never won the lottery. :-(
 
