I rebuilt a T5 WC for a friend of mine few months ago. He just called me two days ago telling me that as he shifted from 1st to 2nd he heared a lowd bang and lots of noises there after, he gave me no more details as how he shifted, at what rpm's etc.

Yesterday I opened the transmission and 2nd gear's teeth are gone as well as the ones on the countershaft. The rest of the gears are clean and all the synchros are too. My question is if anyone could help me to determinate what caused this failure. I installed a short throw shifter and he is running a non-sprung clutch disc. Any ideas anyone? I'll try to post some pics.



