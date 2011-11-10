Torque boxes?

I did a search and didn't find anything. Are the torque boxes weak on the 94+ cars like they are on the 79-93 Foxes? I want to know if I will need to upgrade them on my Cobra or not once I get DR's for it.
 

If your cobra has a solid axel then I would. However if you have an IRS I wouldn't worry about them for a while because the tq boxes dont take as much of a beating because the irs subframe bolts to both the lower tq boxes and the frame rails by the gas tank.
 
darkside03gt said:
If your cobra has a solid axel then I would. However if you have an IRS I wouldn't worry about them for a while because the tq boxes dont take as much of a beating because the irs subframe bolts to both the lower tq boxes and the frame rails by the gas tank.
It's been converted to a SRA. I was hoping to be cheap and not need to do them. lol
 
Do it. Even the bolt in kits are better then nothing. I know a couple on modulardepot had problems with them back in the day. Over the winter I will buy a bolt in kit then have them welded.
 
574stang said:
is welding the stock boxes good enough for h/c/i car or would a torque box kit be preferred and if so what brands are better? thanks for input
Well, I work at UPR Products, and we have a nice upper & lower torque box reinforcement kit, but if you're talking about a 300hp +/- HCI car, I think you could get away with seam welding the torque boxes.

Keep in mind that it's more about how much stress the torque boxes will see, rather than how much hp you have. For example. If you have a heavy 300hp stick car with a 31-spline rear end, 4.56 gear, and 28" slicks that is drag raced weekly, you could easily tear up the torque boxes with only 300hp. But if the car isn't ever raced on slicks or drag radials, I doubt you'd hurt them with 400hp.

But like other drivetrain upgrades, torque box reinforcements are cheap insurance. If you have the money, put em on there. You won't regret spending a couple bucks on durability.
 
Sharad, thanks for replying. I did look at the UPR product and it seems like a a good deal for the money. Is the kit easy to install,i could do just about anything mechanical but i am very new to welding and fabricating. how much more abuse can the torque boxes handle after a reinforcement kit like the UPR?
 
574stang said:
Sharad, thanks for replying. I did look at the UPR product and it seems like a a good deal for the money. Is the kit easy to install,i could do just about anything mechanical but i am very new to welding and fabricating. how much more abuse can the torque boxes handle after a reinforcement kit like the UPR?
No problem. Yeah, our kit is nice, and you get a 10% discount on our webstore as a member of Stangnet.

The kit is easy to install, and it can be just bolted in. However, after you bolt it in I'd eventually take it to a muffler shop that can seam weld everything. It shouldn't cost much.
 
I know this is a older thread, bit whoever says torque boxes reinforcements are easy to install should have there head examined. I agree there cheap insurance so u don't hurt them, but unless the rear is completely out and the muffler and tailpipes removed its a royal pain in the ass. And don't let anyone tell you differently.
 
Cobrastrikewillallothers said:
I know this is a older thread, bit whoever says torque boxes reinforcements are easy to install should have there head examined. I agree there cheap insurance so u don't hurt them, but unless the rear is completely out and the muffler and tailpipes removed its a royal pain in the ass. And don't let anyone tell you differently.
Welcome aboard. I don't think anybody here had illusions. It's a good time to change the friction disks in the Trac-Lok too :D

P.S. Here's another torque box replacement kinda like the Wild Rides pieces listed above:

mooreracechassis.com

Merillat Racing Foxbody Torque Boxes

Get your stock suspension game on point! With lots of adjustment to fit your ride height and suspension setup, these are the ultimate upgrade for stock frame rail setups. These are drop shipped.
mooreracechassis.com mooreracechassis.com
 
