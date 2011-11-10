574stang said: is welding the stock boxes good enough for h/c/i car or would a torque box kit be preferred and if so what brands are better? thanks for input Click to expand...

Well, I work at UPR Products, and we have a nice upper & lower torque box reinforcement kit, but if you're talking about a 300hp +/- HCI car, I think you could get away with seam welding the torque boxes.Keep in mind that it's more about how much stress the torque boxes will see, rather than how much hp you have. For example. If you have a heavy 300hp stick car with a 31-spline rear end, 4.56 gear, and 28" slicks that is drag raced weekly, you could easily tear up the torque boxes with only 300hp. But if the car isn't ever raced on slicks or drag radials, I doubt you'd hurt them with 400hp.But like other drivetrain upgrades, torque box reinforcements are cheap insurance. If you have the money, put em on there. You won't regret spending a couple bucks on durability.