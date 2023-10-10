Torque Wrench calibration

crucifyd

crucifyd

Member
Sep 6, 2020
28
2
13
the basement
#1
I have a Snap-On torque wrench that I've had for 35+ years and I know that it is out of calibration.
Calibration doesn't seem practical from a time or $$$ standpoint when you don't use the
wrench that often...

A couple methods I've used to try to get accurate torque are:

- for lug nuts in particular, before loosening, tighten w/the TW and adjust the setting
until it clicks and it just starts to turn the lug then use whatever setting the TW ends up at...

- put the TW drive into a vise, setting the handle parallel to the floor and hanging some old metal
free weights (90 lbs) I have on the handle, ajusting the setting until it clicks just as the weight is free
hanging. The first time I tried it, it seemed to work well. I did the same this weekend and it didn't click
until I had the dial @ 145-ish lbs but a couple hours later I hung the weights again came up with 75ish lbs....kinda blew my confidence in that method...
could the TW be changing that much / that short of a time frame?

All that to say, the question is, if you don't use a torque wrench often, how do you torque with
any accuracy w/out getting it calibrated every time?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

2000xp8
First real drive in a long time, some observations and minor issues
Replies
96
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
AeroCoupe
Fuel Replacing the Plastic Factory Fuel Line Push on Connectors
Replies
28
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
rednotch
rednotch
K
SOLD 1988 Ford Mustang GT, lots of upgrades, Maximum Motorsports Suspension PRICE DROP $6800
Replies
4
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Noobz347
Noobz347
africansnowowl
Progress Thread 87' GT rescue
Replies
16
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
geoklass
Exhaust Headers - Myths and Secrets...
Replies
3
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
WhiteCobra95
WhiteCobra95
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu