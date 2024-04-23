Tunerstudio timing question

Kabuki_notch
Founding Member
-
- Nov 19, 2001
-
- 657
-
- 360
-
- 113
Hey everyone,
bear with me and my knowledge of tuning I think I know the answer for this but I want to confirm I recently had to pull the engine for some maintenance and pulled the distributor.
My question is do I need to set the base idle again within TunerStudio with fixed timing and set timing with the trigger wizard so that's accurate then swap it back to use the timing table from my tune?
bear with me and my knowledge of tuning I think I know the answer for this but I want to confirm I recently had to pull the engine for some maintenance and pulled the distributor.
My question is do I need to set the base idle again within TunerStudio with fixed timing and set timing with the trigger wizard so that's accurate then swap it back to use the timing table from my tune?
Last edited: