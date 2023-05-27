mercury-man
Thinking about selling very original 1984 Mustang LX notchback coupe. Would appreciate thoughts as to what would be a fair price to ask.
thanks
5.0 5-speed
Pristine Interior is 100% original
Exterior is 80% original paint
86k miles
No rust
Original spare has never been on ground
Has to be one of the nicer and more original 1984 Mustang notchback coupes
