What's it Worth? Valuation?? 1984 Mustang Notchback coupe, 5.0 5-speed, sunroof, Very Rare

M

mercury-man

Member
Mar 17, 2022
47
23
18
Texas
Thinking about selling very original 1984 Mustang LX notchback coupe. Would appreciate thoughts as to what would be a fair price to ask.

thanks

5.0 5-speed
Pristine Interior is 100% original
Exterior is 80% original paint
86k miles
No rust
Original spare has never been on ground
Has to be one of the nicer and more original 1984 Mustang notchback coupes
115.jpg
116.jpg
sun roof.jpeg
IMG_7733.JPG
IMG_7741.JPG
114.jpg


110.jpg
111.jpg
122.jpg
123.jpg
marti snapshot.jpeg
 

Attachments

  • 101.jpg
    101.jpg
    268.8 KB · Views: 4
  • 113.jpg
    113.jpg
    971.3 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
SOLD 1989 Mustang hatchback 5.0 5 speed.
Replies
1
Views
345
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
George7
G
M
Question - 1984 Mustang 5.0 5-speed, carburetor idle RPM
Replies
3
Views
472
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mercury-man
M
M
1984 Mustang Rear Shocks
Replies
44
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
E
For Sale 1992 Mustang LX 5.0 Convertible
Replies
1
Views
653
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
elmo77166
E
M
What's it Worth? 65 Red coupe
Replies
2
Views
398
What is it Worth?!?!?
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu