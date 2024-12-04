Wheel and tire combo

78 Mach1
I’m getting to the point of choosing my final wheel and tire combination. When I built this car, it was built with mini tubs to house 15x12 wheels and a 28.5x12.5x15 tire. Here’s how she looked with the original build.
Above pictures are with 15x12 weld wheels and 28.5x12.5x15 rear tires.
I ended up putting the wheel and tires off of my son’s Foxbody on just to drive this summer.
These are 15x10 rears with 275 tires.
But I tried Magnum 500s off of my sons 1973 Mach 1 and thought they looked pretty good.
I’m trying to decide which direction to go. Anyone got any opinions or other options that would look good?
