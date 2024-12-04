Wheel and tire combo

I’m getting to the point of choosing my final wheel and tire combination. When I built this car, it was built with mini tubs to house 15x12 wheels and a 28.5x12.5x15 tire. Here’s how she looked with the original build.
IMG_5292.webp
IMG_3528.webp
IMG_3529.webp


Above pictures are with 15x12 weld wheels and 28.5x12.5x15 rear tires.

I ended up putting the wheel and tires off of my son’s Foxbody on just to drive this summer.
IMG_1844.webp

IMG_1843.webp

These are 15x10 rears with 275 tires.

But I tried Magnum 500s off of my sons 1973 Mach 1 and thought they looked pretty good.
IMG_2029.webp

IMG_2030.webp

IMG_2015.webp


I’m trying to decide which direction to go. Anyone got any opinions or other options that would look good?
 
I think I like the Magnums followed by the Welds. The 5 spoke looks good too, but I think it may be the rears not sitting like they should that detract from it. In any event, I like the Magnums the best - especially if you're able to fill the tubs! :nice:
 
The Magnum 500s are a good look and could see em on mine.
But with the tunnel ram and mini tubs gonna need some 15x12

Mini lights, torque thrusts, 5 slot hole mags all look good this body style
The welds are racy:nice:
Come down to the intended style you want , because wheel and tire set the intended usage.

Do not let mere whim stand in the way of more contact patch!
And your my hero for the week!, for this great photo shoot!

Tubbed and tunneled Mustangs Twos Rule!

78 Mach1 said:
built with mini tubs to house 15x12
funny-animal-captions-003-001 copy.webp
 
2Blue2 said:
And your my hero for the week!, for this great photo shoot!
Thanks 2blue2.

I’m liking the Magnums the best so far as well. The car is intended for daily fair weather driver and occasional car show. No racing in its future. So the Magnums will fit that use nicely. I still had about 2” of inside clearance in the rear with the test fit of the magnums. I had to use a 1” spacer to get the wheels to clear my rear disc brakes. I need to see if they sell a set of Magnums in 15x12 that will also clear the disc brake calipers.

I’ve also been searching the internet for pictures of other wheel combos. Trying to see if I want to go larger diameter wheels.
 
Just a personal opinion, but I don't think larger wheels look good on them. 15s look about perfect, 16s - maybe..... 17s I think are a little too big in most cases. The reason is that I think these cars look better if there are some sidewalls, so 17s are a little too low profile for my liking unless the car has been modified to suit. If you haven't already, you could always browse through our thread in the sticky section....

7

Wheels-Tires Thread 'Wheel/tire Combos Known To Fit'

I thought it would be helpfull to have a list of combos that users have personally tried and know work

Beware all IIs are slighly different and may have different fitment issues than yours

Fox 4-cyl polyglass with 185-70R14 slight rub @ full lock
Fox 14x6 steel wheels with 205-60R14 no rubbing


Just perused through, quite a few older pics aren't available anymore. :shrug: But here are a couple examples from that thread:

15s
cobraII said:
I know some of you have wondereed about the new American Racing Ansen Sprint wheels, well I bought some from Tire Rack (they had to special order them because they do not stock them. Anyway I cot the 15X7 wheels with BF goodrich raised whit letter T/A's in 205/60/15 in front and 245/60/15 in the rear. I will post a few pics below.

CHRIS
Click to expand...



16s
jeffnoel said:
16x8 Cobra Rs 15mm offset, 215/40-16s Front, 245/45-16s Rear, 1.5" spacers all around.
getfile.php?id=111066&toggle=fullsize&filename=DCP_2157.webp
Click to expand...


17s
seanm said:
255/45/17 front 274/40/17 rear. spacers on rear and the granada brake swap on the front. Rear fender lips are removed but there is room for a little more. 17X8 GT wheels.
Click to expand...

(Edit: I just noticed I pasted the wrong link.... :doh:)
 
Like others said, Magnums 15 x 12 (not a taller or thinner wheel) but also love the Weld. If Magnums are steel, can be widened but I have no idea of cost.
 
Well. It’s been a while. But I’ve been playing with different options and getting different opinions. I know I’m going against the grain on this one. And quite honestly against the original intent of this build. I originally wanted an old school vibe with this one. Hence the tunnel ram and other mods. I totally respect and appreciate all the advice I’ve received on this thread. And honestly I may even agree with it. But I was talked into going with a more modern wheel and tire combo.

Here’s where we are so far.

My back tires came in. They are massive 335/30/18.
IMG_2411.webp

IMG_2412.webp
 
