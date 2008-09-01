WONT START WHEN HOT! NEED HELP GUYS!

Yes, another hot start issue, but done a bunch of things and still no luck...any insight from you guys would be appreciated.
I have an 88GT and when i try to start it when hot, it is VERY laboured (like i have a dead batterie) and wont start. Needs 30-40 mins to cool down a bit and start again. I dont think its the batterie..yes, its 6yrs old but has no prob starting car after 2 weeks of sitting. I changed the starter and put a new 4 guage cable from the solenoid to the starter. Batterie cables are both new aswell. Tried jumper cables on the batt to the solenoid nut that the new cable goes to from the starter, while at the same time adding ground with the jumper cables, (used the power steering bracket). still no luck!!. Maybey i missed something or didnt do something right?....NEED help PLEASE!...thanx guys!
