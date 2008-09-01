WONT START WHEN HOT! NEED HELP GUYS!

This is a very old thread but it came up first against my search for the subject matter.

I have found the solution!! My son's 2010 V6 had this issue. When the "motor" got hot it would not allow the starter to turn over the engine. It acted like a dead battery, but the battery was charged just fine. If you jumped the car, it would likely start but no guarantee.

I'll get right to the fix: It's the positive battery cable between the starter and battery.

There is material imcompatibility (galvanic action) between the steel of the goofy battery connector they used, and the copper wiring. Once the copper cable starts to age it becomes more and more resisitive. That makes it get hot during charging and keeps compounding the copper breaking down. Making is more incapable of transfering power to the starter for starting the motor. If you look at the 2 or 4ga wire going to the battery terminal connector it will be brittle and discolored. Brittle is the dead giveaway of this failure mode. I could not find a replacement cable last year when I finally came across this, so I bought about a foot of 2ga battery cable. I cut the old cable back the foot, soldered them together, heat shrunk the connection and put on a traditional lead battery connector.

My son's car was having the no start condition happen about once a month before this. I replaced two batteries, a starter, an alternator and was becoming very frustrated that I couldn't find the problem until this revelation. This wiring repair has completely removed the issue. For nearly a year now, my son's car has NEVER had a recurrence of this issue.