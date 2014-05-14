Build Thread 1978 Mustang I I

#4
The hood was sanded down to bare metal and all the old scoop holes welded.

DSCN8141_zps409081d6.jpg

It looked good before it was primed but it needs a lot of work

DSCN8144_zps4ca72bfa.jpg

After a little block sanding and bodywork

DSCN8168_zpsb212d07e.jpg

DSCN8172_zps471767a8.jpg

I plan on using the Mach 1 scoop and once that comes in I will bolt it on and finish the bodywork. At this time the hood is low in front of the hole but the scoop should draw that up.
 
#6
This must be a common rust problem with the design of the Mustang II fender brace. We had a lot of rust on one side but removed both and sandblasted them.

DSCN8161_zps8dd83318.jpg

Starting to fabricate a new piece

DSCN8164_zpsd69c7db4.jpg

After Brian finished he epoxy primed and fit it back on the fender and marked where he drilled out the factory spot welds. Next he will sand those spots to bare metal so he can weld.

DSCN8229_zps68eedcd3.jpg

Clamped in place ready to weld

DSCN8235_zps43782b77.jpg

DSCN8240_zps5aaf3be9.jpg

Welds ground down and ready for epoxy primer.

DSCN8245_zps2e67f404.jpg
 
#16
I sprayed a couple of coats of epoxy to seal the bodywork.

DSCN8257_zpsca37a452.jpg

A had enough Slick Sand polyester primer for a couple of coats

DSCN8356_zps6e2c5abd.jpg

Block sanded with 80 and found one low spot that required a little filler

DSCN8386_zps5646860a.jpg

Two coats of SPI Turbo primer

DSCN8387_zps8d22db7c.jpg

The hood required a lot of work but I'm happy with it now.

DSCN8395_zps5f1f42aa.jpg
 
#18
Nothing exciting to show. The doors had a lot of door dings and a little rust that was cut out and a patch welded in place. The doors were sanded to bare metal and sprayed with 2 coats of SPI black epoxy. I finished the body work and sprayed another coat of epoxy.

DSCN8521_zpsb4f01c7a.jpg

DSCN8524_zps63bc6cb8.jpg

The next day I sprayed 2 coats of SPI Turbo urethane primer

DSCN8527_zps3481e35b.jpg
 
#19
#20
The back of the hood needed a little work

DSCN8577_zps90d1c045.jpg

Couple coats of SPI Turbo primer

DSCN8579_zpsc66e6770.jpg

I block sanded and sprayed a couple coats of black epoxy.

DSCN8642_zpsee4f4130.jpg

The hood scoop was block sanded and sprayed a couple coats of black epoxy. After wet sanding will be sprayed SPI matte black.

DSCN8542_zps9c92bc3e.jpg

The fenders have been sprayed white epoxy almost ready for SPI orange paint

DSCN8534_zps99de6e4b.jpg
 
