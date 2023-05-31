5.0 swap 88 into 93

D

devinkeller2

New Member
May 30, 2023
1
0
1
I have a 93 2.3 manual and currently have the opportunity to pick up a good running donor car that is an 88 5.0 manual, but it has no title. Being new to this I’ve been looking everywhere for an answer to my question. I know the engine harness will have to be used but since the two years are fairly apart, will all of the wiring have to be swapped if I stay efi? I’m going to look at it sometime this week and need a solid answer before I spend some money on it.
 

Was a major wiring change in 1990, so the 90-93 wiring doesn't really plug and play with 87-89 wiring. It can certainly be done, but it would prob be easier for you to take all the mechanical parts off the 1988, but seek out engine harness wiring from a 1993 V8 car.
 
