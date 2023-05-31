5.0 swap 88 into 93

devinkeller2
I have a 93 2.3 manual and currently have the opportunity to pick up a good running donor car that is an 88 5.0 manual, but it has no title. Being new to this I’ve been looking everywhere for an answer to my question. I know the engine harness will have to be used but since the two years are fairly apart, will all of the wiring have to be swapped if I stay efi? I’m going to look at it sometime this week and need a solid answer before I spend some money on it.