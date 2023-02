Recently I was watching a video about a t-top foxbody being restored when I decided to look at some images of t-top notchback foxbodies when suddenly I found a pinterest image of a aero nose t-top notchback. I just want to know where if its real I can find more of this car. Did they sell any of these factory? Is this just a 4 eye to aero nose conversion that happens to be t-top? please fill me in if possible.