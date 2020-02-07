I've wanted a fox body for a long time. The first Mustang I ever rode in was a fox body. The first Mustang I ever drove was a fox body. I’ve been a huge fan of these cars since I was a teenager and always wanted to own one. I also wanted a project car that I could tinker with and build up and mod and learn on.I spent the past few weeks trying to track down a reasonably priced fox body. I negotiated a sale on a 1988 GT but at the last minute the seller decided he wanted to keep the car. I tried to buy a 1990 LX and again the seller decided he was going to keep the car. I tried to buy a 1992 GT and basically told the seller I would pay asking price and then he stopped responding to my emails.Convinced the universe was conspiring against me, I was about to take a break for a while but came across a couple more options. I checked out this 1988 GT and made an offer a couple of weeks ago. Finally picked the car up last weekend. She definitely needs some work but she runs strong and is a lot of fun to drive. Looks good in the garage next to my 2014 GT.Be prepared for aload of threads/questions as I get started working on this thing, lol.