Hey guys, I'm stumped here. This past Saturday I hopped in to go for a cruise, turned the key like normal everything was fine. The car cranked over and started for about 1/2 a second and died and I lost everything right when it fired. It was almost like something popped. Now I have absolutely nothing, like the battery is disconnected. So far I've taken the battery in for a load test it passed, and cleaned the terminals for good measure even though they weren't dirty to begin with. I sent my computer to Neo last year and had all 3 capacitors replaced, but pulled it and checked it just to be sure and everything looks good. I'm in the process of checking the fusible links, still trying to figure out which one would cause the car to lose all power so far none of them look cooked. Any help would be appreciated thanks!
 

If you lose all power, such as no lights or any electrical power at all, it points to a bad connection.

What happens is you have a weak connection and when you put a high load across it (like starting the car), it arcs and breaks the weak connection and you lose all power.

So, really you need to go through your main power and grounds and verify everything is clean and tight.
 
