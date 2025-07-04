Popps then Shuts Off again.

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected 5.0 Mustangs model years 1986-1995 A word about this checklist before you start: it is arranged in a specific order to put the most likely failure items first. That will save you time, energy and money. Start at the top of the list and work...

Are you going to work on this issue yourself?I ask this because when I hung around the 'shop' that my friend had, people came in with 'I googled this and it said to replace this part' or 'my friend told me to have you do this....' keyboard mechanics can be useful to the DYIer, not so much at a repair shop, they should know what to do but sadly not many mechanics know how to diagnose our older cars.I would check out this thread :This checklist is useful when the car dies and won't restart so you have to run the checklist when it dies,There are some quickie things to do when it dies (may be cover in the checklist) a shot of starter fluid will tell you if it's running out of fuel or a no spark condition.The ignition switches, the electronic switch under the dash on the lower part of the steering column, is known to fail so get out the flashlight to see if it's loose or burnt connections.Let us know what the plan is.