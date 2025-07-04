Popps then Shuts Off again.

robw13

robw13

Aug 13, 2013
My mechanic just got the Ign Module replaced and the car pulled the same crap again.
Going down the road, heard/felt a pop, lost power and engine light. Would crank but no start. After sitting for 10min, fired back up but feels like it's got a miss/fluctuating idle.
Any ideas?

90 mustang gt vert. 5sp 5.0l
 

#6
Have you checked to see if there are any codes? CEL only illuminates for emissions related codes so other codes can be present and you will not get a CEL.
 
#7
Are you going to work on this issue yourself?
I ask this because when I hung around the 'shop' that my friend had, people came in with 'I googled this and it said to replace this part' or 'my friend told me to have you do this....' keyboard mechanics can be useful to the DYIer, not so much at a repair shop, they should know what to do but sadly not many mechanics know how to diagnose our older cars.
I would check out this thread :

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected 5.0 Mustangs model years 1986-1995 A word about this checklist before you start: it is arranged in a specific order to put the most likely failure items first. That will save you time, energy and money. Start at the top of the list and work...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
This checklist is useful when the car dies and won't restart so you have to run the checklist when it dies,
There are some quickie things to do when it dies (may be cover in the checklist) a shot of starter fluid will tell you if it's running out of fuel or a no spark condition.
The ignition switches, the electronic switch under the dash on the lower part of the steering column, is known to fail so get out the flashlight to see if it's loose or burnt connections.
Let us know what the plan is.
 
#14
Changed Distributor, no change, alot of jerk/popping when driving slow and dies. Will not staying idleing/dies. Scanner also showed both temp sensors faulty. I've changed the ect so far, no change. Waiting on the gauge one though.
What else too check? Possible wires or bad dizzy/Icm? Its running rich too, can smell it alot.
 
#17
Buy yourself an OBD1 code reader and a multi-meter and get back to us...


or have your mechanic join Stangnet. O_o


In seriousness, there is no way for us to help you over the internet if we don't have information. At this point, I would leave it in the hands of your mechanic to solve.


View: https://youtube.com/shorts/byg8jtZ4vOU?feature=shared
 
