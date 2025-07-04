Popps then Shuts Off again.

robw13
My mechanic just got the Ign Module replaced and the car pulled the same crap again.
Going down the road, heard/felt a pop, lost power and engine light. Would crank but no start. After sitting for 10min, fired back up but feels like it's got a miss/fluctuating idle.
Any ideas?
90 mustang gt vert. 5sp 5.0l
