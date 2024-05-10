Wiring

Ok
I have a black wire completely missing from the bundle that branches off to the passenger side reverse light bulb harness.
I don’t even see a broken stub of wire
I guess I have to pull some of the casing off the bundle to see if I find it and then get some new black wire to wire it back to the light?
 

