4th of July update:



HEADERS -

Why the build isn't done yet? = Last minute decision to order new one from Summit Racing. Install was a breeze, EGR was a pain to tighten down and I got it like 90% tightened, I don't have anymore room to go further without a wrench socket tool I think. I checked for a exhaust leak, found none, clearance is good.

X PIPE -

I also paired it with a X Pipe. Not much to say, it had the o2 bung already welded and its pretty light but also good fitment which was the most important for me.



Oil tube - installed, in case anyone is curious MY mustang didn't come with one so I got a new OEM one and also had to get a m6-1x16mm bolt which worked to tighten it down. It was a pain to install as well, I had to get a friend to help.



Everything is torqued and tighten as much as I can get em.



Lastly some of my parts I ordered weren't fitting so I have to return some - PCV hose/oil stick/and I am returning the ford performance header gaskets since the pacesetter headers came with their own set. I got some black hose from auto zone and made some myself that were much better fitting then was I had prior.



Anyways I am waiting on new battery tray and a tube assembly I ordered. The K Member can finally go back on but I am not sure if I should order new bushings before I pop it back in. Stores are closed for today so until tomorrow. I may put the oil and oil filter in now. I would like to run the car now so that I can re torque the header bolts if needed but I don't know if the power steering lines will start to gush fluid out.



Alright that's it from, I keep ordering things and replacing things that it is just extending the build that much more.



Happy 4th of July!