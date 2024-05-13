Cams in Ca?

yelol2v
Hey all!
I have a 2002 Mustang GT 5 speed with 3.73 gears, a cold air intake, a 91 octane bama tune, an SLP loudmouth catback exhaust, and a throttle body. I really want to put in some cams but don’t know if I should have some supporting mods first. I was looking at stage 2 comp cams because it sounds like on a stock tune it will pass smog in CA. So that is another thing to question if I can or should put in cams. Any advise welcome and appreciated.
