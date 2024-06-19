Engine solid mounts won’t sit identical?!

T

TexxDex

New Member
Jul 21, 2023
9
0
1
#1
In the attached pictures, you can see that the engine mounts aren’t identical in the way they sit. The engine looks to sit centered but it’s causing me concern. Any suggestions or opinions on what I should do? At first I didn’t care but the Doug’s headers I got wouldn’t go in and required lots of banging to make them fit so I started to care for the engine mounts. I squared the k member so it can the that (I hope lol) any inputs would be greatly appreciated, thanks in advance!
P.s one of them isn’t tightened [passenger side] because I had to raise the engine to get any form of clearance for the headers and barely made it lol.
If you want more pictures I can get them! Let me know
 

