So insurance is going to total out my 95 sn95, which is the 2nd sn95 I lost last year. After striking out twice, I decided to change things up.I’ll be retaining the vehicle and parting out what I’m not using.Yesterday I picked up a 91 lx over in Atlanta. The car has already had a few things done to it: built axle, subframes, good fuel system, line lock, etc. The car is pretty straight and has a clean interior for the age.I intend on moving over my 347 as well as transmission from my 95 into the chassis, and I’m thinking of being a little weird and using my 95 harness as well since it’s in such good shape, even retaining the ccrm and everything. We’ll see about that though.Here’s the ride: