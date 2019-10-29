Progress Thread Project Silver Fox - 3rd time’s a charm

96pushrod

96pushrod

I think they're a little easier to get off
May 15, 2018
1,470
932
123
30
Savannah
So insurance is going to total out my 95 sn95, which is the 2nd sn95 I lost last year. After striking out twice, I decided to change things up.

I’ll be retaining the vehicle and parting out what I’m not using.

Yesterday I picked up a 91 lx over in Atlanta. The car has already had a few things done to it: built axle, subframes, good fuel system, line lock, etc. The car is pretty straight and has a clean interior for the age.

I intend on moving over my 347 as well as transmission from my 95 into the chassis, and I’m thinking of being a little weird and using my 95 harness as well since it’s in such good shape, even retaining the ccrm and everything. We’ll see about that though.

Here’s the ride:

87F87180-3B90-4865-A13E-A0DD64FD2285.jpeg

A7F641FD-5647-460C-9F84-9307DCBEB10C.jpeg

47DD4A81-276E-4885-BACC-D715ADBB4953.jpeg

187B0831-962D-45BD-A799-E14809376589.jpeg

371257D3-78B4-4F72-B8B6-A607A0AD2AA9.jpeg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 3 users

  • Sponsors (?)


96pushrod

96pushrod

I think they're a little easier to get off
May 15, 2018
1,470
932
123
30
Savannah
a91what said:
looks pretty darn clean, needs some carpet but looks like a nice ride. What did you score that one for?
Click to expand...
$4500

The paint is almost perfect, especially for the age. Underside is mint as well, overall I’m happy with it. First thing I’m going to try is a good shampoo on the carpet.

Going to be a good car to build.
 
96pushrod

96pushrod

I think they're a little easier to get off
May 15, 2018
1,470
932
123
30
Savannah
Potomus Pete said:
Good car with no red interior . Your going to win big with your good parts . Drive carefully two cars is a little rough .
Click to expand...

Eh driving carefully isn’t as much fun :D

I probably won’t drive this one as much as my sn95s. Save it for times I’m not driving to work

EX-SSP said:
Car is nice and the price was great! Your rear seat passengers might be a little uncomfortable though. That would be my designated MIL seat.
Click to expand...

Luckily I don’t have a MIL. Probably one of the reasons I can build these things lol.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
96pushrod

96pushrod

I think they're a little easier to get off
May 15, 2018
1,470
932
123
30
Savannah
Got the crossmember for the trans all sorted out today. Had to do a little spotting and change a couple mounting holes around but it all worked good. The joys of putting a sn95 trans in a fox.

Also got the fan mounts welded to the fox radiator. Going to run the stock electric fan off the sn95
 

Attachments

  • 276215EA-FC93-4308-9372-B895A9A81F9D.jpeg
    276215EA-FC93-4308-9372-B895A9A81F9D.jpeg
    231.1 KB · Views: 118
  • Like
Reactions: 3 users
96pushrod

96pushrod

I think they're a little easier to get off
May 15, 2018
1,470
932
123
30
Savannah
Man the headers were a chore to get clearance from the steering shaft. Had to do some beating with a bfh to get it to fit.
Also got the whole factory harness ripped out. That was a bitch. The Ron Francis harness is very nice though and will clear out a lot of clutter. Worth it imo. Also welded up some mounts on the for radiator to accept the sn95 fan. Going to splice in the pigtail you the megasquirt.
 

Attachments

  • 5D24C449-0642-46B1-92C1-569061FFA0F5.jpeg
    5D24C449-0642-46B1-92C1-569061FFA0F5.jpeg
    293.8 KB · Views: 113
  • A2778416-D119-4603-91E5-BF036B0CB4DE.jpeg
    A2778416-D119-4603-91E5-BF036B0CB4DE.jpeg
    252.4 KB · Views: 116
  • 4204CA09-E618-425B-95AF-168769585253.jpeg
    4204CA09-E618-425B-95AF-168769585253.jpeg
    313.6 KB · Views: 114
  • Like
Reactions: 2 users
96pushrod

96pushrod

I think they're a little easier to get off
May 15, 2018
1,470
932
123
30
Savannah
Waiting on a couple parts to come in tomorrow. In the meantime, I’ve finished a few cars for a client in Europe. Brought a couple down to the ports the past few days.

AF2D5595-9EF1-48D1-932D-CD838FD5F76F.jpeg

2556EB77-6F3A-4A8B-B15F-801DCAA0D515.jpeg

CAA3C7D5-CBD6-4ACF-A1D2-92B0A22AE34A.jpeg

56198793-6C94-4CB9-B89D-6B559DC86163.jpeg
 
  • Winner
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
96pushrod

96pushrod

I think they're a little easier to get off
May 15, 2018
1,470
932
123
30
Savannah
908E2E79-9A86-435E-813D-AA8CEEFE6FAF.jpeg

AB3239CA-5AB9-4F86-AF3E-07C7C1765550.jpeg


Last one isn’t a ford, but was still a fun project for work on. First time using Rhoads lifters and they worked great. Really helped with idle
 
  • Like
Reactions: 3 users
96pushrod

96pushrod

I think they're a little easier to get off
May 15, 2018
1,470
932
123
30
Savannah
02 281 GT said:
Where at in Europe? It seemed to me that most American cars in Europe end up either in the Netherlands or the Scandinavian countries.
Click to expand...
They’re going over to Denmark. I have a friend over there who imports cars. We build em, he fronts the money for purchase and then we end up charging him for labor. We’ve got a 53 Cadillac coming up next with a 6.0 ls. It’s going to be an animal

9BACCEFD-B3B2-445A-8C2B-1546461D06C4.jpeg


The tunnel ram was his idea. Gotta say it’s grown on me as far as looks go. The coils are mounted on the frame behind the engine to give it more of a sbc look.
 
  • Like
  • Hell Yeah!
Reactions: 1 users
96pushrod

96pushrod

I think they're a little easier to get off
May 15, 2018
1,470
932
123
30
Savannah
DDF2A905-CBFF-4F77-A24E-21E479FDD07D.jpeg


Distributor and power pipe came in late today. I had to do some pretty good cutting into the fender, but I got it to clear. All I need to do it wrap the harness and run the fuel pump wiring then we’re all ready to fire it up! Ran most of the fan wiring today to use the sn95 fan.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 4 users
90sickfox

90sickfox

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
6,555
5,630
203
45
I have a buddy that has one of these Super drag pack Boss Cougars...one of 5 for sale. Wish I could do what y'all are doing...well no I don't... I'd try to keep every last one of'em.

Screenshot_20191116-014245_Chrome.jpg
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
96pushrod

96pushrod

I think they're a little easier to get off
May 15, 2018
1,470
932
123
30
Savannah
That’s a damn nice car. When I was over in Denmark I saw some nice cougars. Saw some nice Mercury Cougars too :D

It’s definitely bittersweet working on these. The 67 and 66 I really would’ve liked to keep. There’s a 65 f100 with a 3 on the floor and a 351w I may try and hold on to, it’s a really clean truck.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 users
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

vristang
Team-Z Setup in 1990 Mustang GT
Replies
14
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
bird_dog0347
bird_dog0347
J
New to the Mustang life and community!
Replies
23
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
bacarruda
Fox Weld RTS Rim Sizing Help
Replies
0
Views
470
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
bacarruda
bacarruda
Matt01
Fox 4 Cyl to V8 Swap Info Thread
Replies
9
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Slumone
S
FastDriver
Foxtoberfest 2022
Replies
31
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Ford Moore
F
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu