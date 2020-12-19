I picked this car up yesterday December 18th. Its an original owner 1985 GT T-Top in Jalapeño red. He ordered the car with all the options except a radio delete because he was into stereo competitions at the time. It has 131,xxx miles but was used as a summer time car. The car has never been wrecked. He parked the car in the garage 20 yrs ago because the carb was bad and it hasn’t moved until yesterday. This car was never advertised for sale. A good friend who is best friends with the guy told me about the car and put the owner in touch with me. I wasn’t really looking but I have always liked the 85 GT. The owner and I became good friends as well going thru the process. He gave me a price on the car and it was really low so I actually paid him extra on it because I knew why he was having to sell it after 35 yrs. So onto the build.....I’ll start with pics the owner sent me.