Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 7” 85 GT T-Top build thread

95steedamustang

95steedamustang

I tend to be on the ocd side…
SN Certified Technician
Apr 22, 2009
2,593
4,565
164
East TN
#1
I picked this car up yesterday December 18th. Its an original owner 1985 GT T-Top in Jalapeño red. He ordered the car with all the options except a radio delete because he was into stereo competitions at the time. It has 131,xxx miles but was used as a summer time car. The car has never been wrecked. He parked the car in the garage 20 yrs ago because the carb was bad and it hasn’t moved until yesterday. This car was never advertised for sale. A good friend who is best friends with the guy told me about the car and put the owner in touch with me. I wasn’t really looking but I have always liked the 85 GT. The owner and I became good friends as well going thru the process. He gave me a price on the car and it was really low so I actually paid him extra on it because I knew why he was having to sell it after 35 yrs. So onto the build.....I’ll start with pics the owner sent me.
2F3B1E1E-14E8-45EC-BE19-52D6134B9C68.jpeg
6A35F179-DD1E-44EE-A457-6CBF067F4F4E.jpeg
E777421E-DBFE-4553-9889-9E1F2E4C6EA7.jpeg
3EE09A2D-9150-47A3-8D35-983322EE44A1.jpeg
B9E9A145-8BE1-4662-BB4F-523580D60767.jpeg
01BA2627-53AA-4E00-8888-33C9D03B4EA6.jpeg
0D74891B-406F-437B-B65D-1F3275E23A9C.jpeg
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: 4 users

  • Sponsors (?)


#13
Got the 85 GT back to the shop and into my “personal” work area lol! In a couple weeks Im going to get to work on it and get it running and install some maximum motorsports subframe connectors.
557449B3-B185-4D69-A8B8-7ECF78D6D7AB.jpeg
4E46505E-F6EF-4040-9763-CC300198CB89.jpeg
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 3 users
#18
Monkeybutt2000 said:
Awesome find,I miss the heck outta' my 85 GT. Subframes,true duals ,maybe some 17" ponies and I'd daily drive it the way it sits.
Click to expand...
Yep, I’m doing an 8.8 built with rear discs and 5 lugs. Brembos on the front. New brake and fuel
Lines, booster, master cylinder and gas tank. Dual exhaust with stainless tips and maximum subframes for now.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

95steedamustang
Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 15” 96 Cobra build thread
Replies
135
Views
11K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
95steedamustang
95steedamustang
Stevenmverrill
Betty white budget build
Replies
6
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2Blue2
2Blue2
95steedamustang
Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 13” 84 SVO build thread
Replies
50
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
SorsCode
SorsCode
S
Slow84LX's 1984 T-top coupe
Replies
26
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
95steedamustang
Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 12” 93 Cobra R tribute build thread
Replies
39
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
95steedamustang
95steedamustang
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu