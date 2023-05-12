Hello everyone. I just got off the phone with maximum Motorsports about their clutch cable that I ordered around 4 months ago and they basically confirmed my suspicions that ford no longer makes their clutch cables. Their only suggestion was that I stay away from the clutch cables that have the adjusters at transmission end of the cable.



So my question to you all is does anyone have any good recommendations for cables that don’t have an adjuster at the transmission end of the cable? Price doesn’t matter I just need a good cable to replace the garbage that’s in my car.