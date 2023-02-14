Fiberglass Trunk Strut Issue

Ive recently purchased a Fiberglass Trunk for my 89 Hatch mustang since my old one had rotted away. I got one from harwood installed with no issues, but I need struts to hold up the hatch. The pressure from the stock one will probably punch a hole through the thin fiberglass so Im not quite sure how I should mount the struts, or which ones to buy. Ive asked for help from Harwood, but they weren't much help. Any suggestions would be a big help, thanks.