Build Thread My Never Ending 89 Notch Thread

Ok so i figured id start a progress thread i dont know how much or how often ill update but the car as it sits now ..

70mm tb
Pro-m MAF
bbk shorties
bbk h pipe
flowmaster catback
aod
93 cobra reps.

Plans-
5speed swap from my 93
Paint the car Red Candy Tri coat-(new ford color)
Eventually HCI dont no what yet
Chrome 93 cobras or Saleen SC reps chrome
Black seats, carpet headliner and rear deck....

Day 1 registered
398680_2892965200655_1678710204_n.jpg


after tint and a wash
408156_2950651922787_405484200_n.jpg
 
thanks man the pics do the paint justice trust me.. i have my 6 piece smoked headlight kit too im waiting to be done with paint before i put them in
 
MileHighDart

MileHighDart

Member
Nov 22, 2011
35
2
19
Dude, that thing is sweet looking.
Kind of thinking about the same wheels for my 90 notch but I may have to wait a while till I have the cash.
Where did you get your repro 93 wheels, and what size tires are you running on them ?
 
as far as the 93s go they were on there when I bought them with nitto 555 on them
I believe the size is 245/45/17 but don't hold me to it .


and the car is a dog with the auto it's horrible lol
 
Small update !

Hids came from ddm tuning today...
Orderd my ford racing rebuild kit for the t5 as ive decided to get the sand out of my vag and do it myself.
Orderd my MM oe style clutch cable with quadrant and fire wall adjuster
 
Gearbanger 101 said:
Man, do I love the way those '93 Cobra replica's look on a notch. Almost makes me wish I got them instead of my 10th Anniversary Cobras.

....I still think you should colour match your trim though. ;)
Click to expand...
When it goes for paint red candy tri coat it will be color matched... Opinions- Should i do the door handles too or leave it broken up with the black
 
